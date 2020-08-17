Kanye West is Looking for 'Trusted Christian CFO' and Twitter is Ready to Help

One of the world’s best-selling music artists Kanye West raised some eyebrows in July after he announced that he would be running for president. Since then, the White House hopeful held an emotional campaign rally in South Carolina, talked about divorcing Kim Kardashian, and sparked new speculation about the state of his mental health.

Kanye West is looking for a new chief financial officer but the job requirements for his new aide are rather specific, according to the musician’s Twitter post. West insists that his new CFO should not only be “trusted” but also “Christian”, as he is now “topping 5 billion”, the record producer specified.

I’m topping 5 billion and I’m looking for a new trusted Christian CFO — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

​The starring rapper, who announced on 4 July that he would be running for president, did not clarify whether he is looking for a financial assistant for his campaign or for one of his music or fashion businesses. But his 30.7 million followers quickly rushed to present several candidates he might be willing to consider.

Many joked that he would not find better a CFO than themselves – not because of the solid financial background though, but just for the sake of being “huge fans of Jesus”.

There’s literally nobody more qualified for this position than me — Wu-Tang Financial 🥑 (@Wu_Tang_Finance) August 15, 2020

I am the current CFO of my own business (onlyfans), I have experience, follow back so I may inquire about details of the position — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) August 15, 2020

I got you. huge fan of jesus. let's do this. — Brendan Kelly, provocateur/total dildo (@badsandwich) August 15, 2020

Me when I get chosen by Ye pic.twitter.com/MOaa0LhW8a — russdiculous 🚥 (@Specter_Smit) August 15, 2020

ME. People say i’m a good CFO pic.twitter.com/MHPbCDwxqm — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) August 15, 2020

Others suggested that Liberty University president Jerry Falwell or Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy could fill the role. But some proposed candidacies were just unexpected – including incumbent US President Donald Trump and well, Kanye West himself. The joke about the musician’s alleged narcissism is quite old and unoriginal, but honestly, who could do a better job for Kanye West than Kanye West?

How about this guy.

Many people say he is a Good Christian pic.twitter.com/JAyogPT8XO — 🍄RUMP=Putin's Bitch (@theMrWheat) August 16, 2020

I've got just the guy for you!! Christian as the day is long (see pic) and a financial wizard...he can turn $100 million into $1 million real quick...like magic (good Christian magic). And by coincidence he is going to be available to start soon! DM for contact info. pic.twitter.com/Sa1jqgoFpV — 🍊🤡=🐂💩 / 🐫👀=🧠👍 (@LoneDryerSock) August 15, 2020

im down for the job 💯 pic.twitter.com/vkm2bHPqd4 — Robbing (@robbing_) August 15, 2020

The record producer’s presidential bid remains covered in mystery as he has missed the registration deadline for the majority of states to appear on the ballots for November's election. His first campaign rally in South Carolina also sparked some speculation about his mental wellbeing, after West appeared in front of the public in a bulletproof vest, while occasionally sobbing and sharing personal details about his family life. He later revealed that he was trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian over her alleged infidelity and said that he was involuntary detained by her family. However, Kim later explained her husband’s bizarre behavior and now-deleted tweets as being due to his struggle with bipolar disorder.

West, whose music career has adopted strong Christian undertones in recent years with his latest album Jesus is King, also restarted his regular Sunday Service at his family ranch in Wyoming last week.