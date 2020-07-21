Netizens Concerned After Kanye West's Twitter Rant About His Wife, Daughter

The rapper, who earlier said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, announced his bid for the presidency on Independence Day in the United States.

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to post a series of emotional tweets, which have left users on social media concerned and worried about his mental health.

The rapper posted about his wife, who is apparently also concerned about his recent behaviour, having attempted to bring a doctor to see him, but the two other tweets about NBC left most netizens guessing about what he was driving at.

I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

NBC locked up Bill Cosby — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Many users suggested West has had mental issues, given his own acknowledgement of having bipolar disorder and his emotional speech at a campaign rally on Sunday. Netizens also pointed out that it was not a laughing matter and that the singer needed urgent medical help.

Some netizens even attached psychology definitions and shared their own knowledge on the matter to "prove" that the rapper was not OK.

It is well known that what is happening with Kanye West has gone beyond the concept of personality. It is a moment for him and those around him to recognize that he is in need of medical support, and it is also not a reason for mockery, because it can happen to anyone. — Rafael Melo🌈 (@Raffaellmello) July 21, 2020

He’s having a real medical emergency and everyone watching and making memes out of it is the reason why mental health is never taken serious when it should be. pic.twitter.com/W3HIRAWtcL — Richmond, VA (@neuralflows) July 21, 2020

My dude, he has lost his mind. I actually am taking psych classes and he is showing all the classic signs of a MANIC state. pic.twitter.com/summORbebt — BLACK LIVES MATTER! (@shawn_milkin) July 21, 2020

Some netizens had no clue what the rapper actually meant by his tweets, wondering what has been going on with him lately.

Who else don’t know wtf going on pic.twitter.com/b2xLEwX9gX — matheus 🇾🇪 (@spfctheu) July 21, 2020

However, several netizens suggested that other users were exaggerating his mental health issues just because West was speaking his mind, which is often not accepted by the public.

IDK , The media makes it seem like if you show emotion or vulnerability u are some how having a mental break down .

They want to turn us into robots...literally.

Kanye been trying to bust free...He needs to leave Kim.

he is trapped with a demon family.

Kanye not crazy...he human — Preppy (@ZackMorris110) July 21, 2020

It's a standard tactic when someone speaks out



Crazy

On drugs

Lying



Because if the person is sane, sober and telling the truth, THEY are just guilty. — Sarah Ruth Ashcraft (@SaRaAshcraft) July 21, 2020

Following his campaign event in South Carolina, where West was moved to tears and shared private details about his life, media reported, citing sources close to family, that Kanye's wife Kim was 'mortified" and "desperately worried" about her husband.

"The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won't take medications because he feels they make him less creative. But go out and say that about North is shocking. Kim is devastated. She's worked so hard to help him, but she won't let him do this to their children", the source said.

At the Sunday rally, West opened up about him and Kim considering an abortion when she was pregnant with their daughter North, but he got a sign from God and decided to have the baby. After that, he burst into tears, screaming that he "almost killed his daughter". He added that his father did not want to have him either.

West had previously aligned himself with incumbent President Donald Trump, a minority sentiment among black Americans. The rapper later distanced himself from Trump and announced his intention to run for the Oval Office on 4 July.