Kanye West Tweets Apology to Kim Kardashian for Sharing 'Private Matter'

West, who is now running for president, has been overemotional lately, revealing to the public that he wanted Kim to abort their first child, North, and that his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to "lock him up" with a doctor, apparently concerned about his recent rants.

Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian for his recent public outbursts.

In a tweet posted on Saturday evening, the rapper said he had spoken publicly about something that was a "private matter" and asked his spouse to forgive him.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Netizens were divided in their reactions to Kanye's apology. Some of them suggested it was not real and that Kim took his phone or made him say it, while others tweeted their support for the rapper and his wife. There were also users who suggested he should issue an apology for many other things he's said about other people.

That’s fake — Apryl Campbell | Political Consultant (@camidean) July 25, 2020

and why does any of this need to be on the internet? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 25, 2020

No apology for Kris-Jong Un? — ʋиκσиғιиɛ∂ (@unkonfined) July 25, 2020

Why didn't he apologized for the Harriet Tubman statement or to Harriet Tubman's family! Kanye does this all the time and thinks he's going to get away with it because he has something for to promote! Every time he has an episode he attacks the black community! #overhim — The World As I Know It (@TheWorldAsIKno3) July 25, 2020

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has also liked West's tweet. Musk shared earlier that he has tried to convince Kanye to postpone his presidential bid for 2024, but the rapper seems to be determined about his recently announced 2020 campaign.

"I've known him for at least 10 years, maybe longer", Musk told The New York Times. "I've done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020."

Media reported earlier that Kim Kardashian was "mortified" and "desperately worried" after Kanye's emotional rally in South Carolina, where he burst into tears, discussed God and abortion, revealing how he and his wife considered aborting their first daughter.

After that, the rapper posted a series of tweets, later deleted, sharing that he wanted to divorce Kim, calling his mother-in-law "Kris Jong-Un", and even implying his wife cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill.

In a series of Instagram stories, Kim said that Kanye is struggling with a bi-polar disorder, which the rapper himself recently revealed, and vowed to support him during this difficult period.

The Sun reported, citing sources close to the Kardashian-West family, that the pair were living on opposite sides of their house because Kim was finding it difficult to get along with Kanye, who has been "very demanding" and "always obsessed with one of his schemes".