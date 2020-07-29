'Guess I'm Demanding Attention': Britney Spears Flaunts Full-Body Henna Tattoo in Jaw Dropping Photo

Pop star Britney Spears has been turning heads on social media for all the right reasons. This time, the pop star has wooed fans with jaw-dropping and aesthetic pictures of a full-body henna tattoo.

Sporting an intricately designed black and white bikini and staring right into the camera, Britney spears took to social media to flaunt her full-body white henna tattoo. The white imprints cover the 38-year-old pop diva's body from head to toe.

Stating that she got carried away with henna in her Instagram post, the pop star wrote, "So I got carried away with henna!!!! I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about!!! I guess I’m demanding attention!!!!"

In the second picture, the "Toxic" singer was seen in a bohemian look with an intimidating expression on her face. She donned a crop top and khaki shorts.

The picture that showed-off the henna tatto recieved a mixed reaction from fans of the "Gimme More" artist. While some took a jab at her "fake" caption, "I guess I’m demanding attention", others refused to believe she was Britney Spears.

One Instagram user wrote "She’s demanding attention bc she’s in trouble, another said "that’s not Britney this looks nothing like her".

A user even wrote "I’m going as this Britney for Halloween. You can be flight attendant Britney".

The american singer has been in the news for her "strange" social media posts as fans have also raised concerns over her mental health. The last picture that the US pop star posted was in a white blouse which gave a glimpse of the henna tattoo on her shoulders.