Register
14:29 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britney Spears - Circus Tour

    Britney Spears Awes Fans With Sparkling Barely-There Bikini in Brand New Cover for 2016 Album

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Sam Lavy / Britney Spears - Circus Tour
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/99/1078419946_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_6a6328332f567a65743704edcccccf34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005091079257134-britney-spears-awes-fans-with-sparkling-barely-there-bikini-in-brand-new-cover-for-2016-album/

    The self-isolating Baby, One More Time singer opted to explicitly express her gratitude to her fans’ dedication after they gave top marks to her initially underrated album.

    Britney Spears has turned fans’ heads by unveiling a brand new cover for the album that first came out in August of 2016 but was poorly met by the audience. “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen!!!! Couldn't have done it without you all”, the 38-year-old pop diva captioned her Instagram post showing a picture shot by famed photographer Dave LaChappelle.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all 💞😘🌹✨!!!!

    Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

    "Queen of alternative covers," one remarked, with another exclaiming:

    "we BOWWWWWW!!!!"

    "THE COVER THIS ALBUM DESERVES!!!!!" another wrote in all caps.

    "She is the one and only Princess of Pop," a different user posted adding multiple fire emojis.

    The revamped cover, which has now replaced the preceding one on iTunes, shows Spears lying, with her best angles cut, in the sand, with a barely-there sparkling gold bodysuit covering her private parts. The calm desert landscape and a massive contrasting chain that she lies on further add to the charm of the photo shoot, making the image complete.

    “She just kinda did it on her own”, said a source to Variety as to why Britney had decided after four years to debut the sparkling image. Earlier in the week, the Toxic performer shared a short video featuring her gushing about the surprise album placement on the charts and sending her love to her fans.

    “Hi guys, so I'll tell you I just figured out that Glory went to number one on the iTunes charts. I have no idea what happened”, she sputtered with excitement.

    “Because of you I'm having the best day ever”, she noted beaming.

    Fans of the Baby, One More Time singer infamously called out the album's original cover calling it bland and uninteresting and thus felt ecstatic about the replacement.

    Meanwhile, Britney has recently used her Instagram to let her nearly 25 million followers have a glimpse of her life in corona self-isolation. In one video apparently shot outside her California estate in Thousand Oaks, the Grammy Award winning singer playfully danced around to acoustic guitar sounds in a white floral sundress, flashing her wide smiles straight at the camera lens.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    This is me and my baby before my boyfriend made me dinner … he’s playing chef now and I’m not complaining !!!! 🌸🌸🌸🌸

    Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

    Related:

    'My Loneliness is Saving Me': Britney Spears Conquers Fans With Self-Isolation Meme Amid COVID-19
    'Oops, I Did It Again': Britney Spears Reveals She Set Her Gym on Fire After Leaving Two Candles Lit
    Oops! The Exact Moment Britney Spears Breaks Her Foot Captured on Video
    Tags:
    quarantine, album, pop music, Britney Spears
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse