Catch Last Glimpses of Comet NEOWISE in These Time Lapse Videos Before it Goes Away for 6,800 Years

The comet Neowise, which won't be back for another 6,800 years, has begun to fade as it is on the outbound leg of its trip through the solar system and will soon require binoculars or a telescope to be seen. While it is visible to the naked-eye, space and cosmic enthusiasts have utilised the opportunity to capture it in pictures and videos.
Here are some of the time-lapse videos from different parts of the world showing the ancient comet mapping its course through the galaxy during its time around the Earth.
Timelapse from Monday night's Northern Lights and Comet NEOWISE show in Southern Ontario. pic.twitter.com/Plu1BN5QtC— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 16, 2020
ICYMI: Japanese observatory uses timelapse photography to show comet Neowise moving across the sky pic.twitter.com/S8g9PBp6FH— Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2020
Have you seen comet NEOWISE yet? Hurry up, it's dimming! 🌠 Here's a timelapse compilation showing the comet cruising along the north horizon in the Jura mountains, France 2 nights ago! Note the green nucleus starting to appear @StormHour @B_Ubiquitous @esa_es @meteofrance pic.twitter.com/oU4OEAAbqm— Adrien Mauduit (@NightLights_AM) July 21, 2020
There is a time lapse view of the comet from the International Space Station as well.
