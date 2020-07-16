Brightest in Decades NEOWISE Comet Flying High in the Skies

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079900628_0:224:3000:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_744549fe315993cbc2062d531a6d0d17.jpg
C / 2020 F3 also known as NEOWISE, a comet discovered on 27 March with the use of NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) reached and survived its closest approach to the Sun on 3 July and until recently had been getting even brighter as it moved closer to the Earth.
An ordinary bystander would be able to see the comet, which is the brightest since Hale-Bopp made its appearance in 1997, with their naked eyes from very dark Northern Hemisphere locations during a short window of time this week.
In the morning, the comet appears low above the north-eastern horizon, below Capella. In the evening, the comet can be seen low in the north-western sky.
