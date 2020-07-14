Watch Beautiful Time-lapse of 'Comet NEOWISE' Rising Over Adriatic Sea - Video

In a video, said to be of Comet NEOWISE from Italy rising over the Adriatic Sea, the comet is seen rising through a foreground of bright and undulating noctilucent clouds, with distant stars in the background.
#cometNEOWISE Comet C-2020 F3 (NEOWISE) Rising over the Adriatic Sea #Space #GoodNightTwitterWorld pic.twitter.com/QgTRKaCxvq— Angus Dragon (@elbloqueado) July 13, 2020
According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Comet NEOWISE has remained unexpectedly bright so far, with its ion and mud tails found to emanate from a nucleus about five kilometres in diameter. The comet, which was discovered in late March, has an orbital period of 6,776 years.
