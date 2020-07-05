'Imagine World Where Kim Kardashian Is First Lady'? Twitter Did!

Had the Internet processed the statement made by hip-hop artist Kanye West on his presidential bid, a realization came to some netizens that, if he does make it to the White House, his wife Kim Kardashian, a model, reality-star and influencer, would become the nation's first lady.

Twitterati rolled out opinions on Kim Kardashian-West becoming the first lady of Kanye West, who has recently announced his intention to run for the Oval Office - without, however, directly specifying the year.

The imagined FLOTUS has divided users, as some seem to have never been happier, and others "completely giving up on 2020" because of the possibility of Kardashian-West being in the White House.

Some seemed more disturbed with Kardashian-West as first lady than with Kanye West as president and commander in chief. Despite it sounding like a crazy alternate reality, Twitter offered its version of the world where the United States is run by a famous influencer couple.

First of all, there would be Kardashian-West's selfie from the Oval Office (and maybe not just one), users suggested.

If Kim Kardashian becomes the first lady 😂😂 #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/mQcMO9c2tm — Eddy (@SatiricalEddy) July 5, 2020

​But then, others questioned, wouldn't she regret her new position because of inability to do advertising?

kim laying next to kanye and realizing she wont be able to promote bras and shorts if she becomes a first lady

pic.twitter.com/Bqwm6aIBG4 — dina (@taylorsromances) July 5, 2020

​Some noted that Kardashian-West would have more ways to do what she likes.

my bet is that if kanye becomes president kim kardashian will release a makeup collection called first lady#FirstLady pic.twitter.com/KALJIUxxG0 — ʙᴇʟᴀ (@belaforshort) July 5, 2020

​Some thought of a presidential episode of the Kardashian family's reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

You see Kanye West as president. I see Kim Kardashian as the First Lady. This country is a joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HSULvLxftx — A Stan Here (@AnStanHere1) July 5, 2020

​Several users recalled Kardashian-West's biography and, well, saw the irony we could only see in 2020.

Kim kardashian after she goes from being famous because of a sex tape to becoming the First Lady thanks to Kanye pic.twitter.com/5XHdGLWmgF — X Æ A-12 (@ItsAllens) July 5, 2020

2020 just said "You think I'M crazy? Think about Kanye West running for President during me, and Kim Kardashian as his First Lady while you hold my beer." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 5, 2020

Imagine if ten years ago, someone told you Kanye West would be running for President against reality star Donald Trump in 2020 with full support of Elon Musk, making Kim Kardashian a possible First Lady of the USA. pic.twitter.com/RFrFuxPTF2 — Zach S. Pumpkin Masso (@TheZachMasso) July 5, 2020

​Some saw the whole concept as very disturbing, which also falls in line with how 2020 continues to roll.

President of the United States and Commander in Chief Kanye West and First Lady of The United States Kim Kardashian West



I've officially given up on you 2020 — Nilesh Abraham (@AbrahamNilesh) July 5, 2020

kanye west running for president....which would make kim kardashian the first lady... for that reason alone i will NOT be supporting in any way shape or form hell no — 🍯⁷ᵈ⁻² (@ygchartdata) July 5, 2020

​Some vowed to move if a world in which the West family holds the Oval Office becomes real.