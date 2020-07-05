#Kanye2020: Kanye West Announces US Presidential Bid

Kanye West is an American rapper, designer, producer and one of the world's best selling music artists, who earlier voiced his intentions to run for the Oval office.

US hip-hop artist Kanye West announced in his Twitter account that he will be running for President of the United States, adding the hashtag #2020VISION and saying that it is important to "realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future".

West did express his desire to run for US president earlier, saying in 2018 that he was weighing the possibility of running in 2024, and teasing back in 2015 to join the presidential race in 2020.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

​His ambitions were immediately supported by Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

In 2015, when announcing his intentions to run for president for the first time, the rapper noted that his main concern was "medical industry".

West is also known for supporting Donald Trump, tweeting in his defence and posting a "Make America Great Again" picture, with Trump later retweeting some of his posts. In an interview to GQ in January, the rapper said that he planned to vote for Trump in the upcoming elections.

President Trump praised West in 2018 during his speech at the Young Black Leadership Summit, calling him "the most powerful man in all of politics". In October of the same year, Trump and West had a meeting at the White House.

In 2019, West expressed his opposition to abortions and condemned those who try to take religion out of everyday life.

In case the rapper takes the Oval, it would make him a third president who used to have a career in show industry, besides Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW