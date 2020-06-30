Netizens Bash Kanye West for 'Bragging' as Wife Kim Kardashian is Designated Billionaire

In April, Forbes confirmed rapper Kanye West’s billionaire status, stating that his Yeezy sneaker collection had propelled him towards a net worth of $1.3 bln.

Rapper celebrity Kanye West, 43, hit Twitter on Tuesday to congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian on being officially designated a billionaire.

The record-producer and fashion designer wrote he was immensely proud of his 39-year-old reality star wife for “weathering the craziest storms”.

The artist also shared an image of a green tomato, a tomatillo, a cherry tomato, some lavender and other flowers, arranged on the ground.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire



You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family



So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life



We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

​Kanye West also tweeted to about his upcoming album “God's country”.

West shared a 10-second tease of his upcoming video from his song “Wash Us In The Blood”, which will be the first music he’s released since 2019 when he delivered his Jesus Is King album and his Sunday Service Choir's Jesus Is Born album.

© AP Photo / Michael Wyke Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.

Many netizens, however, were unimpressed with the post applauding Kim Kardshian West’s ascent to the billionaire ranking, slamming the couple for flaunting their wealth and displaying a “tone deaf” social media presence.

Accumulating wealth isn’t the biggest accomplishment, & I thought u & @KimKardashian were evolved enough to know that. Furthermore, real rich people have enough tact to nevertheless brag about or disclose the actual sum of their worth. — Polly Elizabeth (@PollyPocketSexy) June 30, 2020

Friendly reminder that billionaires only exist by hoarding generational wealth, something only accomplished by sacrificing ethical sourcing, poor labour standards, and income inequality. Capitalism at its finest. — Nathan (@SillyGooseTimes) June 30, 2020

kim, there’s people that are dying. redistribute your wealth. no one needs a billion dollars. — ☾ j ☽ (@jam_jars_23) June 30, 2020

This gets cornier everytime I see it. That dude has gone nowhere in life. Yet Kim is 100x more successful — YZY 🏄🏽‍♂️ (@yeezydotcom) June 30, 2020

It’s sad he values money in this way, and it’s not like Kim has done anything interesting to earn the money anyway. It’s earned off literal garbage. — Tiger Backwoods (@TommyAvalanche) June 30, 2020

Money can’t buy you class. This tweet is a perfect example. Disgusting. — ASIE CT (@AsieCt) June 30, 2020

Cool dude. 45 million Americans are unemployed right now — Joe Davis (@ByJoeDavis) June 30, 2020

​Others congratulated the celebrity couple on their achievement.

Wow. Why so negative lol. If it ain’t an accomplishment to you, it is to them. — Carlalala♫♪ (@xoxovcarla) June 30, 2020

That's pretty epic tbr... a billionaire couple — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) June 30, 2020

​The American socialite, model, businesswoman, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress Kim Kardshian West became a billionaire after it was announced she was selling a 20 percent stake in her cosmetics company KKW Beauty to beauty giant Coty for $200 million. Kardashian West remains a majority stakeholder, owning an estimated 72 per cent in KKW Beauty.

The acquisition, set to close in early 2021, values the company at $1 billion. According to Forbes’ estimates, Kardashian West worth about $900 million.

West’s immensely successful music career, along with his Yeezy shoe line, seen by Forbes to be “one of the great retail stories of the century”, have already made him a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of around $1.3bln.