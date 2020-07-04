'Lined Out': Video of Yankees' Tanaka Pounded by Line Drive Ball Goes Viral

A player for the New York Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka, was badly hit by a line drive batted by Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday in the Bronx borough of New York City, during the team's spring training.
The video, shared in social media, shows Tanaka 'lined out' by Stanton and falling on the ground, unable to get to his feet for several minutes. He was reported to have stayed flat on the ground for at least five minutes, then helped to stand up and escorted off the practice field by two trainers.
Stanton, who batted the line drive, is seen to immediately kneel down and hold his head in shock.
Tanaka just got drilled by Stanton pic.twitter.com/AY1tH9D7U1— Brandon Guzio (@BrandonGuzio) July 4, 2020
The incident took place as Yankees have begun their first official workout after a three-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)