JusticeforCarolyn Goes Viral After Tweet Claiming 'Trump Killed His Intern'

Donald Trump has repeatedly traded barbs with MSNBC host Joseph Scarborough, whom the president has accused of being involved in the suspicious death of the ex-congressman’s intern Lori Klausutis back in 2001. Following this, many called on Twitter to delete Trump’s “defamation” tweets.

#JusticeforCarolyn and #CarolynGombell hashtags were all over Twitter this week after a parody account called “God” claimed that US President Donald Trump “killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, in October 2000”.

“He strangled her because he'd gotten her pregnant and was threatening to tell the press. Then he bribed NYPD Police Chief Bernie Kierik to cover it up. IT'S TIME TO INVESTIGATE. #JusticeForCarolyn”, the person behind the account told its 6.1 million followers in a series of tweets.

“And OF COURSE you won't find any reference to this stuff online. It's called a cover-up, people. Don't be naïve”, God added.

FACT: Forensics at first tentatively matched the residual thumbprints found on Carolyn's neck as 'matching' Trump's own (small) hands, but that finding was later amended and officially ruled 'inconclusive'. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

Most of the claims made by the twitterian were visibly roasting and absurd, given the fictional nature of Carolyn Gombell as a character. However many of Trump’s critics picked up on the hoax, as many had previously lashed out at Twitter for refusing to delete the US president’s tweets after he claimed, in a similar fashion, that Joe Scarborough, former Florida congressman and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe programme, was somehow involved in the death of his intern Lori Klausutis in 2001.

The 28-year-old Klausutis was found dead in Scarborough’s office, with her head reportedly fractured. Forensics later determined that the woman died from an undiagnosed heart condition while collapsing and hitting her head on a desk, but the authenticity of these findings has been questioned by many, including the US president himself.

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump’s recent comments on the matter prompted Klausutis’s husband Timothy to appeal to the social media company urging it to remove “horrifying” misinformation about his wife’s death, something Twitter was unable to do, despite expressing condolences about the “pain” these statements were inflicting on the woman’s family. Some now believe that the new stunt, accusing Trump of similar deeds could facilitate the platform’s willingness to change its rules, with political journalist and Trump’s critic Bill Palmer claiming that “If Trump can demand investigations into imaginary murders, the rest of us can too!”

I don’t care that Donald Trump didn’t really murder Carolyn Gombell. I don’t care that Carolyn Gombell doesn’t even exist. I’m still demanding #JusticeForCarolyn because why the hell not? If Trump can demand investigations into imaginary murders, the rest of us can too! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 26, 2020

For many social media users, however, the trend was simply a new way of making fun of the president, following numerous replies and the flood of memes that God’s “revelations” have provoked.

BREAKING: Attorney General Bill Barr has dropped investigation into reported strangulation of Trump assistant Carolyn Gombell. Death involved sordid details and is also linked to suspicious prison deaths of Jeffrey Dahmer and Jeffrey Epstein. #JusticeforCarolyn — Brian T. Brown (@BrianTBrown2) May 27, 2020