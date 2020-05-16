Register
19:24 GMT16 May 2020
    This Is Who We Are - MSNBC

    Footage Emerges of MSNBC Host Scarborough Joking About Death of His Intern

    MSNBC
    US
    From January 1995 - September 2001 Scarborough served as congressman in Florida’s first district. It was in July during his final year as a lawmaker that 28-year-old intern Lori Klausutis was found dead at her desk in his Fort Walton Beach congressional office.

    A clip from 2003 featuring MSNBC host Joe Scarborough joking about the death of his intern to radio personality Don Imus has been unearthed by Media Research Center.

    “Don’t be afraid to be funny, because you are funny. You know, I ask you why you won Congress, you said you’d had sex with the intern and then you had to kill her, that’s pretty risky to say,” Imus chuckles.
    “Exactly, what’re you gonna do,” Scarborough responds, laughing loudly and deeply.

    In recent months, President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Scarborough on Twitter over the incident, suggesting there may have been foul play involved in the incident, and Scarborough could’ve played a role. On 12th May, Trump went to the extent of demanding a cold case review of Klausutis’ death. It followed a demand mere days earlier that “Concast” — a reference to NBC News’ parent company Comcast - also conduct an investigation into Klausutis’ untimely passing.

    ​“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!” Trump tweeted.

    In response, the Morning Joe host, demanded the President stop watching his show, for his own sake and the sake of the US.

    Unanswered Questions?

    Klausutis’ body was found July 2001 by Juanita Marie Bergmann, a Destin resident and former nurse, and her husband Andreas, who had an appointment at Scarborough’s office.

    Two Fort Walton Beach police officers who witnessed the autopsy reported her skull had been fractured, a finding that led to many conspiracy theorists speculating the aide had been murdered. The 18-page autopsy report elaborates further, suggesting Lori “died from striking her head on the edge of a desk in the office” and “the fall that caused her to strike the desk was likely triggered by an undiagnosed heart condition known as floppy mitral valve disease, which is typically marked by abnormal heart rhythms”.

    Nonetheless, contemporary police reports note two people stopped by Scarborough’s office and saw Klausutis in the hours before she died, and both said she’d “told them she was “anxious and did not feel quite right”.

    Moreover, Associate State Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Berkland, who conducted Klausutis’ autopsy, lost his medical license in Missouri and Florida for lying about autopsies. He was first fired as a contract medical examiner in 1996 in Jackson County, Missouri in a dispute over his caseload and autopsy reports, his doctor’s license later being revoked.

    Berkland then started working at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Pensacola, Florida in 1997 - he was fired in 2003 for “not completing autopsy reports”, and his medical examiner’s license in Florida revoked.

    Then, in 2012 Berkland was arrested for “improper storage of hazardous waste, keeping a public nuisance and driving with a suspended license” after it was discovered he was keeping preserved human remains in a rented storage unit in Florida.

    The organs apparently came from private autopsies Berkland performed 1997 - 2007 at funeral homes in the Florida Panhandle and in Tallahassee.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
