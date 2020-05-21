Another Positive Impact of COVID-19: Mt Everest Now Visible From Kathmandu Valley

The most positive impact of the lockdown has been on the environment. The absence of humans has resulted in wild animals returning to urban spaces, while fewer vehicular emission have cleared polluted air, resulting in more visibility and even allowing Mt Everest to be seen from the Kathmandu valley.
The pictures of Mt Everest are going viral on social media. The mighty mountain, 200km away from the valley, is usually hidden under a thick cover of pollution due to the rapid urbanization of the valley in the past 20 years.
The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away.— Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) May 15, 2020
More breathtaking images by @AbhushanGautam: https://t.co/IqFZw39haC pic.twitter.com/ErTJa7kPJo
The reduction of vehicular emission due to the #COVID19 lockdown has cleaned the air over Nepal and northern India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away. More: https://t.co/QA1DEJC2rQ pic.twitter.com/tOAANdwB58— Everest Today (@EverestToday) May 15, 2020
Panoramic simulations from Chobhar and the wonderful pictures of A.Gautam@AbhushanGautam @NepaliTimes @IndianExpress @oneindiaHindi @themojo_in @BBCIndia -Marc Bret (https://t.co/yWvuHENgPT) #lockdown #airpollution #himalayas #khatmandu pic.twitter.com/Zrawrt1FSG— Horitzons llunyans (@finestresdaire) May 18, 2020
