Monkeying Around: Primate Flies Kite in India to Beat Lockdown Blues - Video

A hilarious video has emerged online in which a cheeky monkey is seen flying a kite like a pro on the rooftop of a house in India. While amused people watched the brilliant show from their balconies and hooted, the monkey pulled the strings of the kite and watched it fly before drawling the kite towards it.
The video has gone viral on Indian social media, becoming a source of entertainment to beat the lockdown blues.
Monkeys flying kites during lockdown. 'Planet of the Apes' becoming a reality ? 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/FLeDiWCbHA— AnilMJacob (@AnilMJacob25) April 14, 2020
