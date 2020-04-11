Planet of the Apes Spring Break: Monkeys Beat the Heat With a Splash in Deserted Indian Pool - Video

In this video clip of a swimming pool in a residential complex in the Indian city of Mumbai, a group of monkeys are making the best of their freedom by jumping from balconies and beating the scorching heat of the season, while Indians are locked down amid the coronavirus.
#IndiaFightsCorona & people are staying at home, for some it’s difficult, for some its fun. Look at these monkeys enjoy swimming 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uKbBCZSodM— Priyang Pandey (@priyangpandey) April 11, 2020
A 21-day countrywide lockdown, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China, has brought India to a standstill. The government has suspended all means of transport and shutt down all establishments, apart from essential services, as people have been urged to stay indoors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)