The Party is Swell! India's Wildlife Unit Treats Animals with Apples to Keep Them Off Roads – Video

The Wildlife Department of the northern Indian state of Punjab has taken upon themselves the responsibility to deliver food to animals in their natural habitat.
As claimed by a Twitter user, who shared a video, the initiative is being taken to keep the wild creatures off the road and streets.
The video shows two men unloading a cart of apples while sitting in a moving vehicle as a troop of monkeys throng behind them to get their share of treats. Cows can also be seen in the background savouring the juicy fruit.
Punjab Wildlife Department doing "Sewa" for animals so that they don't have to go on roads or streets for food. @capt_amarinder @narendramodi @anjanaomkashyap @vpsbadnore @officeofssbadal @sherryontopp @_garrywalia @TV24India @PTC_Network @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/zbSqg2Zvfg— Nihit Lomis (@nihit994) April 22, 2020
There have been incidents in India where animals venture out on roads in search of food amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as there is no one to feed them.
