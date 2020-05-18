Register
18 May 2020
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018

    'Besties With Star, But Not His Family': Netizens Unhappy About Sussexes's Friendship With Adele

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    The royal couple and the Rolling in the Deep singer got acquainted in 2018 during the community kitchen for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Years earlier, Adele had admitted that she was after the Duke of Sussex. “I’d be a real duchess then! I’d love a night out with him. He seems like a right laugh", she told Glamour.

    Social media users are unhappy about the news of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle becoming best friends with singer Adele. The Daily Mirror revealed that the singer is allegedly coaching the Sussexes on living a discreet life in Los Angeles. The 15-time Grammy-winning artist lives five minutes from the eight-bedroom villa the royal couple is renting and according to the newspaper, the Sussexes became friends with the 32-year-old singer after moving to the United States.

    The Daily Mirror cited an anonymous source, who said that the artist is helping Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle to settle in LA and lead a discreet life. "Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans", the source told the Mirror, adding that Meghan "admires" how Adele managed to be out of the spotlight despite being a huge pop star.

    Netizens were disappointed with the news berating the royal couple for failing to maintain good relationships with their families.

    ​Others noted that since the Sussexes moved to the United States, where Markle was born and grew up, Prince Harry looks unhappy.

    Still others thought that communicating with Adele would be good for Prince Harry…

    ​At the beginning of January, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex shocked Britain by announcing their desire to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and work to become financially independent. The move, dubbed “Megxit” polarised the entire nation and the couple was heavily criticised for this decision. Particular focus was on the couple's desire to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which would significantly increase the transportation and security bills, paid by taxpayers.  

    Adele, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
