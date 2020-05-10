Register
13:34 GMT10 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, background attend an Anzac Day dawn service, at Hyde Park Corner in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    Prince Harry Concedes ‘Life Changed Dramatically’ in First Los Angeles Video Since Departure From UK

    © AP Photo / Tolga Akmen
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/88/1079178880_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7216ae2be0cc8499d69d5fac92da80db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005101079262252-prince-harry-concedes-life-changed-dramatically-in-first-los-angeles-video-since-departure-from-uk/

    The Duke of Sussex, who formally ditched his royal duties late last month, addressed the veterans and physically handicapped servicemen who take part in his sporty brainchild, the Invictus Games, in a bid to cheer them up as this year’s event has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

    In an expressive video message this Victory Day weekend, Prince Harry, speaking from his new Los Angeles home, affirmed that there has of late been dramatic changes in everyone’s life.

    The 35-year-old made the special recording dedicated to what would have been the now delayed opening ceremony of The Invictus Games 2020, in the Netherlands, so as to cheer up fans and the Invictus community amid the persisting across-the-board lockdown.

    "Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in the Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation and they are busy putting plans in place for next year", Harry explained at length, adding the new dates will be shared with the public in the near future.

    The Duke of Sussex expressed hope that all of those in the Invictus family are "coping well" and giving a helping hand to each other at this tumultuous time. "I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please, look out for those who have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites", the ex-royal said.

    He welcome the planned virtual activities that he hopes would see the Invictus community become engaged, "because you never know, it might be fun and a change from the norm".

    "Throughout this week we will be seeing and hearing from many Invictus competitors; their experience and resilience in dealing with mental health challenges is something we could all learn lessons from", Harry remarked, going on to praise medical staffers’ tremendous efforts as the healthcare crisis rages on.

    He further expressed his delight about the Invictus Games Foundation preparing a virtual conference with international speakers and participants expected to share "their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important".

    "Stay safe, and stay tuned", the Invictus Games board posted on Instagram, in a caption to Harry's video. The Duke created the adaptive multi-sport tournament in 2014 in London after being inspired by a similar large-scale event overseas - the US Warrior Games.

    In it, wounded and sick armed services personnel and veterans compete in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

    Last month, the Duke, together with his wife Meghan Markle and now 1-year-old son crossed into the US from Canada, where they briefly stayed after exiting their senior royal roles, right at the onset of the corona quarantine measures.

    They are believed to have moved to Los Angeles, where Meghan spent her youth, to get closer to her mother Doria and lead a personally and financially independent life.

    The couple, who are now free of their senior royal functions, are understood to have zeroed in on efforts to set up a US-based foundation -named Archewell after their son Archie Harrison - that would focus on well-being and lifestyle in a broad sense.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Misses Army Following Megxit, Still 'Can’t Believe This Has Happened' – Report
    Meghan Markle’s Mum Doria Reportedly Set to Move in With Her and Prince Harry in £10 mil LA Mansion
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Said to Have 'Secretly Flown to LA on $150m Private Jet’
    Tags:
    Victory Day, sport, new projects, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, royals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse