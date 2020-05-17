Register
08:01 GMT17 May 2020
    Actress Meghan Markle

    Don't Mess With Sussexes: Spanish & French-Speaking Meghan Markle Said to Be Trained in Martial Arts

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Meghan Markle's CV which she reportedly used when a budding 24-year-old actress well before she got her big break in life, appears to offer a whole slew of insights into her personal powers.

    Not only can former Suits star Meghan Markle speak multiple languages, but she is trained in martial arts and kickboxing, as it follows from the Duchess of Sussex's resume from her acting years, seen by The Mirror.

    I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series 'Suits'", Jorge Blanco told Spanish Vanity Fair about their joint work with the now ex-royal.

    "We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess!", Blanco exclaimed saying he "had a great time training with her because she's super nice and speaks Spanish with an Argentine accent".

    Whatever the case, martial arts and languages - she is reportedly proficient in French and Spanish - appear not to be the only strong points of the actress-turned duchess, as her old Hollywood one-sheet also brings up skills in ballet, jazz, tap dancing, and some musical theatre expertise.

    The skills could arguably come in handy as the royal couple earlier this year split from the rest of Prince Harry’s family to lead a personally and financially "independent" life away from the UK. Their initial choice was Canada, and its picturesque Vancouver Island, where they reportedly awaited the completion of some formal arrangements and sparked speculation on where they would finally settle and set up their family home.

    Just days before the US-Canadian border closed as a measure to contain the currently sweeping pandemic, the couple relocated, reportedly by a billionaire pal's private jet, to self-isolate in Los Angeles, Markle's home city, to be closer to her mother Doria, as has been claimed.

    On American soil, the Sussexes, who formally shut down their UK fund and Buckingham Palace office only in late April, are understood to be working on a new well-being and lifestyle project called Archewell, named after their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison - in a bid "to do something that matters", as they recounted in a recent interview, amid swirling speculation that Harry has had a tough start to his new, hitherto unknown non-royal life.

    royals, family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex
