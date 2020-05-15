Register
    In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated

    Adele's Ex-Personal Trainer Slams Critics of Singer's Dramatic Weight Loss

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    After Adele slimmed down rapidly, she faced a wave of criticism on social media from those who thought she had offended other people by "betraying" the concept of body positivity.

    Pete Geracimo, who was Adele's personal trainer between 2012 and 1016, defended the British singer's shocking body transformation, saying it was her own personal choice that should not in any way affect other people.

    "My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only", Geracimo wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "She did not lose weight to make others feel bad about themselves".

    Geracimo also pointed out that Adele has put in a lot of work to improve herself and that the purpose of her transformation was to become healthier, not skinnier.

    "In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms", Gerasimo said. "She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!"

    Adele shared a picture of her new body on 6 May, when she took to Instagram to give appreciation for health workers treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Most fans praised Adele for her hard work to get a healthier body, adding that "slim-shaming" her is as bad as "fat-shaming". They also said that some may be mischaracterising the essence of body positivity, which is to be happy with whatever body you want to have.

    "Adele shared a photo on her IG after a social media hiatus and she looks incredible. Her weight loss over the past couple years is a huge accomplishment and speaks volumes to how much she cares for herself & her health. Naturally, the body positive police are MAD", a user posted on Twitter.

    Nonetheless, the singer could not have avoided negative comments from those who were unhappy with her new looks, saying she has betrayed the body-positive movemen.

    "Adele is a traitor to the body positivity movement. By losing weight, she is fat-shaming her younger self", a netizen said.

    Still, there have been a lot of fans who said the singer has always been beautiful, before and after.

