Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Fans Exhausted as She Shares New Saucy Bikini Pics

Emily Ratajkowski has created some shockwaves with her recent Inamorata campaign video, as she posed barely covered by a pink and orange two-piece bikini. The outfit featured the actress’s perfectly tanned belly edged by colourful strings, as the model made some moves to demonstrate the swimwear (and her body, perhaps) from the best angle possible.
“Omg obsessed with this!!!”, one of the social media users commented, without specifying whether he was referring to the bikini or Ratajkowski’s moves.
The brand was launched by Ratajkowski alongside her friend Kat Mendenhall back in November 2017, and since then, the model’s entrepreneurial skills have been widely recognised. On her personal Instagram page, the Gone Girl star has been widely sharing insights into her brand-new colourful Mesh Collection, after trying them on herself of course, thus leaving her 26 million followers ecstatic.
The 28-year-old actress has been self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and some friends in LA, while occasionally dropping some bombs and jaws with her intimate social media appearances. Ratajkowski also recently revealed during Vogue’s Zoom interview that she was fighting an “emotional and mental battle” to keep her spirits up, while staying busy with work during the pandemic.
