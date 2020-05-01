Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down to Bikini to Rock Her Brand-New Swimwear Line

Emily Ratajkowski has flaunted the latest designs for her underwear and swimsuit brand Inamorata, opting to pose in the revealing items herself amid a global coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The steamy hot brunette took to Instagram to promote the fresh mesh collection, captioning the post simply: "All new @inamoratawoman available now", Ratajkowski, who launched her Inamorata line of lingerie, swimsuit, and bodywear pieces last year, wrote.
In a short video clip, Ratajkowski is seen stretching her most outstanding angles before showing off a plunging brown bikini top, which features straps tied around her stomach, teaming up with an orange-coloured thong bottom. Above it all she has slipped on a sheer cover-up.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
This is not the first time the modelling and acting diva has advertised her line herself: for instance, she previously stripped down to just pink biker shorts and black thigh-high boots posing topless to invitingly introduce her company Inamorata's BODY collection. She also appeared in her brand’s first lookbook in 2019, posing in a Brooklyn corner store in merely a bra and panties.
“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?” she told Vogue in February 2019 of her first collection.
All comments
Show new comments (0)