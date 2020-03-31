Register
    Emily Ratajkowski attends the LA Premiere of We Are Your Friends held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles.

    Emily Ratajkowski Sparkles in Nearly Nude COVID-19 Quarantine Pic 

    John Salangsang/Invision
    0 0 0
    Social media updates are hardly a rare thing during the global quarantine and self-isolation, but Emily Ratajkowski has made hers a bit more out of the ordinary, stretching her best angles for new shots and naturally showcasing her personal stress killer - the fluffy pup Colombo.

    Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, real eye candy for her 25.8 million Instagram followers has opted to try ease the across-the-board uncertainties and tensions with a new catchy update to her account.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    He’s so sick of the snuggles

    Публикация от Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

    On Monday, while in self-isolation together with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the 28-year-old brunette stretched out on the floor of her New York City apartment for a revealing snap: half-smilingly, she posed for a shot barely dressed, snuggling her pooch Colombo.

    The London-born star is shown taking it easy, revealing her gold and black thong and nicely toned curves, with her breasts barely covered by a navy blue bathrobe, carelessly tossed atop her shoulders.

    “He's so sick of the snuggles", she captioned the cheekily revealing image.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Sun coming through our curtains first thing in the morning last week 🔅🔆

    Публикация от Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

    In a bid to come up with something even more promising for her army of fans, the I Feel Pretty actress also posted a solo snap of the mixed breed pooch on her Insta-Story announcing a soon-to-be q&a session with her subscribers:

    "Think I'll do my weekly q and a tomorrow... how about that", the caption to Ratajkowski’s Instagram story read.

    The home quarantine is apparently an appropriate time for eye-grabbing throwbacks, as Ratajkowski also shared a photo of herself in the buff, with a matching pink flower covering her private parts, as well as a few other pics with flowers in her Stories.

    The coronavirus outbreak in the US has to date seen as many as an estimated 164,424 COVID-19 cases, per worldometers.info, with over 67,000 registered in New York. Yesterday, New York state reported more than 7,000 new cases of the virus, as most residents have placed themselves in self-quarantine to halt the spread of the viral infection.

    Tags:
    pandemic, medicine, Isolation, quarantine, COVID-19
