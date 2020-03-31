Emily Ratajkowski Sparkles in Nearly Nude COVID-19 Quarantine Pic 

Social media updates are hardly a rare thing during the global quarantine and self-isolation, but Emily Ratajkowski has made hers a bit more out of the ordinary, stretching her best angles for new shots and naturally showcasing her personal stress killer - the fluffy pup Colombo.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, real eye candy for her 25.8 million Instagram followers has opted to try ease the across-the-board uncertainties and tensions with a new catchy update to her account.

On Monday, while in self-isolation together with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the 28-year-old brunette stretched out on the floor of her New York City apartment for a revealing snap: half-smilingly, she posed for a shot barely dressed, snuggling her pooch Colombo.

The London-born star is shown taking it easy, revealing her gold and black thong and nicely toned curves, with her breasts barely covered by a navy blue bathrobe, carelessly tossed atop her shoulders.

“He's so sick of the snuggles", she captioned the cheekily revealing image.

In a bid to come up with something even more promising for her army of fans, the I Feel Pretty actress also posted a solo snap of the mixed breed pooch on her Insta-Story announcing a soon-to-be q&a session with her subscribers:

"Think I'll do my weekly q and a tomorrow... how about that", the caption to Ratajkowski’s Instagram story read.

The home quarantine is apparently an appropriate time for eye-grabbing throwbacks, as Ratajkowski also shared a photo of herself in the buff, with a matching pink flower covering her private parts, as well as a few other pics with flowers in her Stories.

The coronavirus outbreak in the US has to date seen as many as an estimated 164,424 COVID-19 cases, per worldometers.info, with over 67,000 registered in New York. Yesterday, New York state reported more than 7,000 new cases of the virus, as most residents have placed themselves in self-quarantine to halt the spread of the viral infection.