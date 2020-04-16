Booty Call! Pheasant Tries to Woo Female Partner With Mating Dance – Video

In a video going viral on social media, a male argus pheasant can be seen performing the mating dance around his female partner, spreading his tail and wings into two enormous fans, revealing the hundreds of flashy eye-spots on its feathers.
A great Argus pheasant trying to attract a female. Is she interested ?? Source internet. pic.twitter.com/J3eLiBvpEu— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 15, 2020
While the Indian Forest Service officer, who shared the video, revealed that as per experts she seems impressed but netizens believe otherwise.
No...— Sonam (smile) (@Sonam50189556) April 15, 2020
She is not interested rather she is annoyed
And she isn't getting impressed. 😁— Savitha (@SavithaKartha) April 15, 2020
However, this breeding is believed to be remarkable as the male first clears an open spot in the forest, one where there are no leaves, and prepares a dancing ground. He then announces himself with loud calls to attract females before beginning the mating dance.
