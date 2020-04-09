Pigeons Take Over Kashmir's Desolate Historic Shrine on Muslim 'Day of Salvation' - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India announced a 21 day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, bringing the country to a standstill.

All prayers on the Muslim observance of Shab-e-Baraat (night of forgiveness or day of salvation) were called off across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and strict orders put in place against public gatherings.

But a slow motion video of pigeons taking over the historic Hazratbal shine in Srinagar city is going viral, as the prominent mosque of Kashmir remains empty as people remain indoors.

In the video, you can see a man throwing maize to feed hundreds of street pigeons with some of them already sitting on the ground and some landing on to the ground to eat. The video also shows clear skies in the background.

SlowMo: a man throws maize to feed street pigeons at Hazratbal shine in #Srinagar. No night prayers were held at Hazratbal shrines in #Kashmir on Shab-e-Baraat (night of forgiveness) in wake of #CoronaVirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/6m8yFBdFY6 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) April 9, 2020

With the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the federal government has also ordered all shrines to close across the country.

According to India’s federal Health Ministry, there are 5095 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in India, and 166 deaths.