Finally Food: Hungry Monkeys Pounce on Bananas Amid Indian Lockdown - Video

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown on 24 March, animal lovers and activists have been asking people to think of the voiceless on the streets as well during this difficult time of restrictions.
A video of a woman feeding a group of monkeys on a street in Noida city in Uttar Pradesh has been going viral. Throwing light upon the state of affairs for helpless animals, the video shows hungry monkeys pouncing on the bananas.
Since we feed dogs daily, today we had some new folks visiting to ask for food. pic.twitter.com/IImYvswDBe— Natasha A. (@Grammar_nazzzi) April 13, 2020
Reports have recently emerged suggesting that around 1,500 monkeys were not getting food as tourists had not visited Khanda Khandagiri Cave in Bhubaneswar city in Odisha state due to the COVID-19 lockdown for weeks.
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister extended the countrywide lockdown until 3 May to combat the coronavirus.
