COVID-19 Lockdown Sets Wildlife Free: Leopard Takes a Stroll Down Deserted Road in India - Video

The lockdown for humans amid the COVID-19 outbreak has set wildlife free as videos of animals taking over the deserted roads have been going viral ever since the measure began in India.
In another video making the rounds on social media, a leopard can be seen taking a stroll down the historic Mall Road at Mussoorie hill station of Uttarakhand state in India.
A leopard on the Mall Road of Mussoorie, complete with commentary 😊 pic.twitter.com/KGvgmFRshj— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2020
Otherwise crowded roads and streets are empty during the lockdown, providing a perfect opportunity for wildlife to invade urban areas.
In one incident of animals wandering, a leopard was also spotted in India’s Chandigarh on 30 March.
With a day left for the 21-day lockdown to end, several states in India have already extended the it until 30 April to contain the spread of COVID-19.
