Japanese PM Faces Criticism After Posting 'Relaxing' Anti-Coronavirus Video Amid Pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faced a severe backlash from some Twitter users after sharing a video response to the song of a popular music star, Gen Hoshino, which features the politician relaxing at home with his dog, drinking tea, reading and watching TV.
Tweet: I can't meet friends. No drinking party. However, these actions have surely saved many lives. And, at this moment, it will also reduce the burden on healthcare professionals who are struggling in the most demanding settings. Thank you for your cooperation.
友達と会えない。飲み会もできない。— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) April 12, 2020
ただ、皆さんのこうした行動によって、多くの命が確実に救われています。そして、今この瞬間も、過酷を極める現場で奮闘して下さっている、医療従事者の皆さんの負担の軽減につながります。お一人お一人のご協力に、心より感謝申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/VEq1P7EvnL
Abe’s clip purported to call upon citizens to stay at home during coronavirus pandemic and ease the burden on the national health system, but some of the twitterians did not enjoy the way his message was delivered at all. Many were particularly annoyed by the fact that the politician showed himself “relaxing at home”, while the country was dealing with coronavirus pandemic and many citizens were experiencing financial difficulties following its outbreak.
“I don't know who produced it, but I'm angry”, was one of the messages under the video.
Tweet: The prime minister, what he needs to do to keep his people at home is not to show a video of himself relaxing at home gracefully, but to protect the people's lives with benefits and compensation and stay at home with peace of mind. Isn't that so?
総理大臣さま、国民を自宅に篭らせるために総理がすべきことは、自分が自宅で優雅にくつろぐビデオを見せることではなく、給付や補償で国民の生活を守り、安心して家にいられるようにすることではないですか？— 町山智浩 (@TomoMachi) April 12, 2020
Tweet: It is elegant. There are many people who think they can be strangled with dead cotton and crazy. Playing with your dog comfortably, sipping tea, watching boring TV. What if you were to go to a hospital that is on the front lines and see it?
優雅ですねぇ。みんな死に物狂いで真綿で首を絞められるような思いをしてる国民がたくさんいるというのに。— ブンチョウママ (@Xha95NSJ5N87eQy) April 12, 2020
ゆったり愛犬と戯れて、お茶を味わい、退屈そうにTVを見て。
戦場になってる病院でも視察に行ったらどうや？
Some of Abe’s followers, however, thanked the prime minister for his collaboration with the musician, who invited his fans to dance indoors, and found his engagement with social media to be particularly touching.
“Thanks to Mr. Abe's response, only Japan has low levels of infected and dead people. It will be hard every day, but decent people are supporting Abe!”, one of the Twitter users wrote in Japanese.
