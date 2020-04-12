Register
14:43 GMT12 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands beside the Japanese characters of kanji which make up Reiwa, the new imperial era

    Japanese PM Faces Criticism After Posting 'Relaxing' Anti-Coronavirus Video Amid Pandemic

    © AP Photo /
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (51)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107373/41/1073734165_0:296:5198:3219_1200x675_80_0_0_bf52fe02a67cd60e75eaec7bb47b031c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202004121078929084-japanese-pm-faces-criticism-after-posting-relaxing-anti-coronavirus-video-amid-pandemic/

    This week, Japan introduced a state of emergency in its major population centres, including Tokyo, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With around 6,700 cases of coronavirus registered in the country as on 12 April, the governors strongly advised their citizens to observe self-isolation rules.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faced a severe backlash from some Twitter users after sharing a video response to the song of a popular music star, Gen Hoshino, which features the politician relaxing at home with his dog, drinking tea, reading and watching TV.

    Tweet: I can't meet friends. No drinking party. However, these actions have surely saved many lives. And, at this moment, it will also reduce the burden on healthcare professionals who are struggling in the most demanding settings. Thank you for your cooperation.

    ​Abe’s clip purported to call upon citizens to stay at home during coronavirus pandemic and ease the burden on the national health system, but some of the twitterians did not enjoy the way his message was delivered at all. Many were particularly annoyed by the fact that the politician showed himself “relaxing at home”, while the country was dealing with coronavirus pandemic and many citizens were experiencing financial difficulties following its outbreak.

    “I don't know who produced it, but I'm angry”, was one of the messages under the video.

    Tweet: The prime minister, what he needs to do to keep his people at home is not to show a video of himself relaxing at home gracefully, but to protect the people's lives with benefits and compensation and stay at home with peace of mind. Isn't that so?

    Tweet: It is elegant. There are many people who think they can be strangled with dead cotton and crazy. Playing with your dog comfortably, sipping tea, watching boring TV. What if you were to go to a hospital that is on the front lines and see it?

    Some of Abe’s followers, however, thanked the prime minister for his collaboration with the musician, who invited his fans to dance indoors, and found his engagement with social media to be particularly touching.

    “Thanks to Mr. Abe's response, only Japan has low levels of infected and dead people. It will be hard every day, but decent people are supporting Abe!”, one of the Twitter users wrote in Japanese.

    Tourists wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), visit Asakusa neighbourhood in Tokyo, Japan March 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / Edgard Garrido
    Japan to Jail, Fine Price Gougers Reselling Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    On Tuesday, Abe introduced a state of emergency in several Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, following an alarming trend of coronavirus cases in major urban centres. Prefectural governors then strongly advised their citizens to follow self-isolation measures and stay at home until 6 May, although stressed that according to the law, no legal punishments could be introduced for non-compliance with the measures. Around 6,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Japan as of 12 April, with 108 deaths reported so far.

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (51)
    Tags:
    Tokyo, Twitter, coronavirus, COVID-19, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse