Watch Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Encouraging Fans to Train at Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

“In such a difficult period, do not forget about sports”, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova wrote on Instagram as she shared a video with her followers with a set of exercises anyone could do from home.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“You can and should train without leaving your home”, the 2018 Olympic champion added.
The video provoked a flow of comments and questions from Zagitova’s fans about her exercise routine, with many social media users thanking the figure skater for her cheerful video and motivation during a time of uncertainty.
Russia has not declared a strict quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities earlier stipulating that “theoretical” discussions about the need to introduce a state of national emergency were “hardly appropriate”. However, Russian nationals, especially elderly ones, have been advised to stay at home and practice self-isolation to prevent the spread of the disease that has already led to thousands of deaths worldwide.
The 2018 Winter Olympics star announced in the end of last year that she would be taking a “break” from her figure skating career to regain her motivation. Zagitova has still not announced when her fans should be anticipating her comeback.
All comments
Show new comments (0)