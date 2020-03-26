Watch Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Encouraging Fans to Train at Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

2018 Olympic and 2019 World champion Alina Zagitova announced last year that she would be taking a temporary break from her figure skating career. But this did not prevent the Russian star from completing her daily exercise routine - despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“In such a difficult period, do not forget about sports”, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova wrote on Instagram as she shared a video with her followers with a set of exercises anyone could do from home.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Alina Zagitova (@azagitova) 22 Мар 2020 в 10:56 PDT

“You can and should train without leaving your home”, the 2018 Olympic champion added.

The video provoked a flow of comments and questions from Zagitova’s fans about her exercise routine, with many social media users thanking the figure skater for her cheerful video and motivation during a time of uncertainty.

Russia has not declared a strict quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities earlier stipulating that “theoretical” discussions about the need to introduce a state of national emergency were “hardly appropriate”. However, Russian nationals, especially elderly ones, have been advised to stay at home and practice self-isolation to prevent the spread of the disease that has already led to thousands of deaths worldwide.

According to Alina Zagitova’s Instagram, the figure skater is a strong adherent of the “stay-at-home” approach.

The 2018 Winter Olympics star announced in the end of last year that she would be taking a “break” from her figure skating career to regain her motivation. Zagitova has still not announced when her fans should be anticipating her comeback.