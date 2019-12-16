Register
19:39 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Iconic Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Reveals Reasons Behind Her Career Break

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/25/1077562562.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/201912161077591058-iconic-russian-figure-skater-zagitova-reveals-reasons-behind-her-career-break/

    Alina Zagitova has become one of the most renowned figure skaters in Russia and the world following her record-breaking victories over the past few years. However, this season she has been struggling to keep up with some of the new shining stars on the Russian figure skating team.

    Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova has revealed the reasons why she decided to take a break from her skating career. Zagitova, who is a 2019 world champion and 2018 Olympic champion, recently announced during a lengthy interview with Russia's Channel One that she would not take part in national championships this season, but insisted that it was not a permanent leave from the sport.

    When replying to a question about why she made this decision, the 17-year-old said that she wanted to get her motivation back. 

    “Probably because I have everything in my life right now, and I think there must always be something missing. And that’s why I want this state to come back to me, when I want to go to the start, that I want this, so I will have my motivation to go to the start”, Zagitova explained.

    The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea gold medallist also said that she was tired of being in sports mode and wanted to participate in different skating shows in order to return her “desire to compete”. She also thanked her coaches from Eteri Tutberidze’s team during the interview, of which she still remains a part.

    ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Free Skating Ladies
    © Sputnik / Дэвид Кармайкл
    ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Free Skating Ladies

    This season, Zagitova was struggling to keep up with her previous records and younger Russian figure skaters, with 16-year-old Alena Kostornaia setting several world records during the ISU Grand Prix of the Figure Skating Final in Torino at the start of December. During the championship, Russian figure skaters took the whole stage in the ladies’ discipline. However, Zagitova did not make it to the top three after committing several unfortunate mistakes in the free skating programme, which placed her only in sixth place.

    Zagitova remains the first Russian female skater and the youngest ladies’ singles skater in the world to manage to win gold medals in all major figure skating competitions, including the Olympic Games, European Figure Skating Championships, and the World Figure Skating Championships, as well as at the Grand Prix of the Figure Skating Series and Final. 

    Tags:
    Italy, figure skating, Alena Kostornaia, Alina Zagitova, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse