Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Wows Fans With Deep Split as She Resumes Training Amid Career Break

Last month, one of Russia’s most renowned figure skaters, Alina Zagitova, publicly revealed that she would take a temporary leave from her record-breaking career as she aimed to regain her strength and motivation.

“Work in progress”, Alina Zagitova announced to her Instagram followers, as she demonstrated a perfect split caught on camera during her recent workout.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Alina Zagitova (@azagitova) 23 Янв 2020 в 10:42 PST

In December, the figure skater declared that she would take a break from her career, although pledged that this was not a permanent leave from the sport, explaining her decision by the need to get her “motivation” back. The image of 17-year-old Zagitova looking happy and confident as she carried out her exercise prompted fans to sigh with a feeling of relief, as it proved that her skating days were definitely not over yet.

“Good progress. Queen”, one Instagram user wrote.

While Zagitova has still not announced whether she will participate in any national championships this season, last week she reportedly resumed training in the ice rink, giving her fans some hope that the 2018 Winter Olympics gold medallist will soon be back on track.

Alina Zagitova remains one of the youngest ladies’ singles skaters in the world who has managed to win gold medals in all major figure skating contests, including the Olympic Games, the European Figure Skating Championships, the World Figure Skating Championships, as well as various Grand Prix.