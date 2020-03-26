No Need for Hard Quarantine in Russia So Far - WHO

There is no need for hard quarantine in Russia, The World Health Organization (WHO)'s representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Thursday. Vujnovic stated that Russia's efforts to fight coronavirus were in line with the organisation's recommendations and that Moscow was "one step ahead" in its fight against COVID-19.

"The measures that Russia has been implementing from the very first day when the WHO received a notification from China that there is a new virus, are wonderful, because this is not just one measure, but a whole set of measures, which is being expanded", Vujnovic said at a press conference.

"Russia has practically advanced beyond the infection thanks to its preparedness, including both epidemic surveillance and self-isolation", the official added.

The WHO’ representative also added that if Russia and Moscow maintain self-discipline, a strict quarantine will not be necessary as there are examples of countries that had managed to contain the virus even without implementing harsh measures.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW