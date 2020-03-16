‘God is a Woman’: Netizens Gush Over ‘Ageless’ Jennifer Lopez Shoe Line Promo Pic

Pop-diva Jennifer Lopez has been teasing fans about her soon-to-be-released shoe line in collaboration with DSW since February, spotted on occasion posing with co-celebrities in different-colored versions of her high-heeled peep-toe sandals that showed off her voluptuous beauty.

Gorgeous pop music celebrity Jennifer Lopez has left fans gushing over a recent Instagram post with the caption “#JLoJenniferLopez @DSW, where she showed off her vibrant and “ageless” looks posing to promote her upcoming shoe line.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 2️⃣ days ✨👠 #JLoJenniferLopez @DSW Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) 14 Мар 2020 в 11:19 PDT

The singer, who radiates seemingly effortless beauty at the age of 50, showed off her amazing figure in a sexy tuxedo leotard that bared her nicely-toned legs, and a pair of minimalist black stiletto-heeled sandals featuring a thin strap around the toe.

Jennifer Lopez, currently a judge on the US talent show NBC's World of Dance, had lately been teasing fans over her collaboration with DSW, as she was occasionally spotted wearing shoes from her upcoming collection launch with the retailer.

The mega-star announced her partnership with Camuto Group on 13 February, and is set to debut the first line of footwear for spring ’20, with handbags to follow suit.

​Launching on 16 March, the collection features over 10 shoe styles, to be sold exclusively at the retailer’s stores and DSW.com.

Fans rushed online to offer up praise for the celebrity’s age-defiant beauty.

Instagram users posted comments referring to the celebrity as their “favorite vampire... ageless Barbie”.

On Twitter, netizens raved over the singer’s “timeless beauty”.

Without a doubt the most beautiful woman in the world!!! — paul (@Ederedney) March 14, 2020

Yaaayyy!!!! & dem legzzz girl! 🔥👑 — chanelle ✨ (@jloverbby) March 14, 2020

Hot mama

You make me proud to be a woman over 50 — Dee Hargreaves (@hargreaves_dee) March 14, 2020

Timeless Beauty! — Johnny (@weak4legs) March 14, 2020

Girlll you gonna make me wanna wear heels more👠💥 Can’t wait to see the full collection👏🏼👑 — Kristen (@KrisJLover4Life) March 14, 2020

god is a woman — Elena Raposo (@elenaraposo_) March 14, 2020

​Some netizens found the inspiration to made joking reference to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine rules:

I needed this distraction so bad from all shit that’s happening in the world. Thank you @Jlo 😍😍😍 — ⭐️Meet My Sisters⭐️ (@jbellalatina) March 14, 2020

Because If You Are Going To Quarantine: Do it In Style #Smh LOL — @Anceli (@AnceliPegrod) March 14, 2020

