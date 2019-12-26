Jennifer Lopez Slays With Christmas-Inspired Red Workout Outfit - Photo

Jennifer Lopez has a lot to be proud of, especially her shapely body, which the diva has never been shy about showing off, and this time she put on an eye-popping Christmas Eve workout outfit.

J-Lo, 50, was spotted in the stunning red outfit when she exited a gym session in Miami on Tuesday. The pop-diva was wearing a holiday-inspired red sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

"Baby, it’s warm outside," J-Lo said under the post of herself posing in the outfit.

The snap shows the athletic diva posing in front of her colour-matching Porsche, holding one of her personalized shiny Starbucks cups. J-Lo also finished her look with sunglasses and a high bun.

Netizens, in turn, did not remain indifferent and expressed their admiration for the diva.

"You and that Porsche are fighting neck & neck for attention. We’re losing to both of you! Merry Christmas," said one of the users.

"Looking good happy Xmas," said another one.

"What is your secret! You need to produce a line," said another user.

"Dang girl tone that hotness down. You’re gonna torch that cool ride," another user said.

The music icon was joined by her beau, baseball star Alex Rodriguez. In March, the celebrities announced on their Instagram accounts that they are engaged after two years of dating.