Baby Elephant Pulled by Ear, Trailed by ‘Cruel’ Villagers in Shocking Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The huge mammals are vulnerable to ivory poaching, as well as the meat and tourism industries. India is home to some 25,000 to 27,000 wild elephants out of the 40,000-50,000 Asian elephants in the world.

Villagers have chased and harassed an elephant calf along with gun-wielding forest department staff in a possible poaching case after finding it without a mother.

In the footage on social media, taken in an unidentified southern Indian state, the little animal can be heard screeching in pain as four men cornered it and pulled it by its ears and tail.

WARNING: The following video is extremely disturbing and may offend sensibilites

​The video has left social media users outraged, demanding action against the four men and the forest staff for their insensitivity.

​