Baby Elephant Pulled by Ear, Trailed by ‘Cruel’ Villagers in Shocking Video

Villagers have chased and harassed an elephant calf along with gun-wielding forest department staff in a possible poaching case after finding it without a mother.
In the footage on social media, taken in an unidentified southern Indian state, the little animal can be heard screeching in pain as four men cornered it and pulled it by its ears and tail.
WARNING: The following video is extremely disturbing and may offend sensibilites
ಬಹಳ ಸಂಕಟ ಆಗತ್ತೆ. ಇವರೆಲ್ಲಾ ಅರಣ್ಯ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ. ಇಷ್ಟೊಂದು ಅಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮವಾಗಿ ವರ್ತಿಸೋದಾ ? ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಅದರ ಪಾಡಿಗೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟರೆ ಅಮ್ಮ ಬಂದು ಕರ್ಕೊಂಡು ಹೋಗತ್ತೆ @Vijaykarnataka @katranjeet @aranya_kfd @PccfWildlife pic.twitter.com/YL4LMPy4ET— GIRISH KOTE (@GiriKoteVK) March 5, 2020
The video has left social media users outraged, demanding action against the four men and the forest staff for their insensitivity.
@ForestryDeptJa @moefcc @pfaindia @IndiaHSI @Min_FAHD @FIAPOIndia PLEASE TAKE THIS ELEPHANT POACHING VIDEO SERIOUSLY .— Mrigank ™ (@mrigank__) March 6, 2020
