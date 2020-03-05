Elephant Runs Backwards as Mischievous Baby Buffalo Gives Him a Hard Time - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The scenes in the wilderness of South Africa seem similar to that of any mischievous baby giving their mother a hard time by troubling strangers.

Elephants are generally known for their mighty strength, but one massive tusker was at wits end when a tiny buffalo calf chased him in order to play with the jumbo.

In the video from South Africa, the elephant can be seen reversing on his heels, trying to escape the mischievous baby animal. The elephant was surely not game for the play time and backed off, while the mother buffalo can be seen chasing the baby along to keep it away from the elephant and further trouble.