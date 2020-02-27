Insensitive Jungle Visitors Provoke Young Tigers to Chase Their Vehicle For Fun - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Tiger is the national animal of India, and in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revealed that the total number of tigers in India stood at 2,967 according to the Tiger Census. The protection of their delicate population remains a primary concern for wildlife bodies and experts in India and has been for years.

On Thursday, a saddening 28-second-long video clip made the rounds on social media showing two tigers in a forest area being provoked to chase a vehicle in India.

Pariman Nathwani, Member of Parliament from India’s Jharkhand state shared the video on Twitter.

This recent video showcasing harassment of #Tiger is highly condemnable. The poor tiger is almost dragged behind the vehicle. I am sad seeing that people are deriving fun out of harassing #wildlife. @WWFINDIA @WWF @WWF_tigers @WildlifeSOS @wti_org_india @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/Ze79RRxAI6 — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 27, 2020

​In the video, Indian men can be heard asking the driver to keep driving as the tigers ran behind their vehicle. Some women can also be heard laughing at the incident.

Replying to the comment, Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan revealed that action against the culprits has already been taken and two staff members were suspended over the incident.