Register
12:20 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Peterson

    Jordan Peterson Teases Fans With New Post as He Reflects on the Benefits of Diversity

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/73/1072347395_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_5fce9570ad25a5c6f6eab530e926bcf0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202003051078482578-jordan-peterson-teases-fans-with-new-post-as-he-reflects-on-the-benefits-of-diversity/

    Canadian clinical psychologist and public lecturer Jordan Peterson has been out of the public eye for some time now following his emergency detox treatment in Russia. He is now back in North America, and fans could not be more excited about his occasional Twitter updates.

    A recently published clip featuring Jordan Peterson touching upon the sensitive topic of diversity in conversations with Dr Mehmet Oz definitely did not leave the professor’s followers indifferent.

    In the video titled “Jordan Peterson: Negotiating 101”, which was filmed during one of the psychologist’s earlier appearances on “The Dr. Oz Show”, Peterson reflected on the importance of the existence of a variety of sociocultural personality traits and views within society, while reiterating his stance that the differences between the sexes tend to increase with equality.   

    “If you look at the egalitarian societies of Scandinavia for example and Northern Europe, the differences between men and women in these traits is actually larger than in the rest of the world”, the professor asserted during the talk. “So what seems to happen is that as you remove the sociocultural constraints for men and women, the genetic differences maximise. So that’s a very complicated problem, no one’s come to terms with that”.

    He also suggested during the show that a diversity of opinions was still crucial in any society.

    “The answer to the problems that are posed by many situations are far from obvious and that diversity of opinion is actually necessary to address them properly”, Peterson insisted.

    These reflections immediately sparked a flow of comments from YouTube users, where the video was initially published, and Peterson’s Twitter followers after he shared the clip.

    “Discourse is so important because you never know who is right and the landscape is always changing. It’s uncomfortable to disagree but crucial for survival and a good life”, one user wrote.

    Many of his fans were simply happy to see their psychology guru being active on social media again following his prolonged illness and absence from public life. Some also pointed out that they were waiting for new content from the professor.

    Peterson has only recently returned to North America following treatment in Russia. The reason for the therapy was that he had started suffering “both a physical dependency and a paradoxical reaction” to the psychoactive drug benzodiazepine, which he was prescribed a few years ago.

    Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA
    © CC BY-SA 2.5 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    ‘The Master is Back’: Fans Ecstatic as Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Shares a Family Pic From Russia
    The dose was increased last year after Peterson’s wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer, however, it led to some severe consequences for the psychologist, including suicidal thoughts. In the wake of several unsuccessful rehab attempts in North American hospitals, Peterson was urgently brought to Russia for emergency detox treatment and, according to his daughter Mikhaila, has been slowly recovering from his illness and is now having “some good days”.

    Tags:
    Twitter, YouTube, diversity, Russia, United States, Canada, Mikhaila Peterson, Jordan Peterson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse