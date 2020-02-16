Netizens Loathing Ivanka Trump 'Look' Amid UAE Visit, Claim She Is Promoting Family Business

US President Donald Trump's daughter - and so-called senior advisor - Ivanka Trump arrived to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. The US president's daughter is participating in a Global Women's Forum purportedly promoting female entrepreneurship.

On the first day of her visit, Trump's daughter visited Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and met with businesswomen and senior UAE officials. Trump, in reportedly attempting to dress accordingly, instead confused and even outraged netizens with what users called her mocking take on traditional UAE female dress. Commentators instantly produced a stream of sarcastic tweets.

And this is how President Donald Trump's dauguter, Ivanka Trump arrived UAE for The Global Women's Forum. pic.twitter.com/eWBgN6jRmB — #TotalGossips (@total_gossips) February 15, 2020

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Nipples; a botched modern breast implant and design. pic.twitter.com/ebMokAMHTw — Methy Anne (@GoP__Botched) February 15, 2020

​Most critics alleged, however, that Trump - as a senior presidential adviser - was simply promoting the Trump family business and brand.

Ivanka is such a fake. She is in the UAE to make more money for Daddy. Simple as that. She wears a hajib or whatever, to fake out her Arab friends. If she is there for women's rights, why cover her head? She isn't being real. https://t.co/p44A4mqHa6 — Patty Smith (@PattySm69424257) February 15, 2020

​Ivanka Trump is expected to address the conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Earlier, she promoted her Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative that, according to a statement from her press office, would make the economic empowerment of women a priority in American foreign policy and ensure that her initiative continues beyond the administration of her father.