A Helping Trunk: Mother Elephant Pushes Baby to Help Cross a Ditch -Video

A hear-warming moment captured on camera shows an elephant pushing her calf to cross a narrow corridor through a ditch.
The adorable calf, struggling to cross the pathway, finally makes it after getting a number of pushes from its mother's trunk. The video clip has surfaced from the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
Strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws. Mother elephant pushes the calf to come out of a ditch against the force of gravity. With its brain 3 times larger than human & three times as many neurons as human, elephants are exceptionally smart creatures. Maa juhe salam🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/C0yCkixuH5— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 7, 2020
