Dramatic Video Shows Angry Elephant Charging at Safari in India

A herd of elephant along with calves was minding their own business until a safari jeep stopped to watch the jumbos. Seemingly annoyed by the intrusion, an elephant from the herd became aggressive and ran towards the vehicle.
Terrified by the raging animal, the driver frantically drove off to flee the jungle.
Highly irresponsible and illegal act. 😡😡— SAKET (@Saket_Badola) December 5, 2019
First they block the movement of the herd for that ‘rush’, and then blame the animal in case of an unfortunate incidence.
Alleged to be from Corbett. Not yet confirmed. Authorities are investigating.@surenmehra @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/PEsQPD95jt
All comments
Show new comments (0)