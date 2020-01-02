Husband Ranveer Singh’s Epic Reply to Deepika Padukone on ‘Bedroom’ Stories Leave Her Blushing

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in 2018, worked together in films like “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”. They will next be seen together in “83”, a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

They are known for giving major relationship goals with their lovable posts on social media and comments on each other’s photographs. They did it this time at a recent award ceremony where Deepika was asked about her personal life by contemporary Kartik Aryan.

The star actress was asked which side of the bed she steps down from when she wakes up in the morning, to which she replied “Right".

Ranveer, however, quickly interrupted her by asking “Haan (What)” and added “I don’t let her get out of bed” and this left the actress blushing.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently by visiting the hugely revered and popular Tirupati Temple in southern Andhra Pradesh with their family to seek blessings and celebrate the day with everyone.

The actress is playing the onscreen wife of Ranveer in the film “83” about India's winning the coveted World Cup in 1983. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan and is slated for release in April of this year.