Ranveer Singh’s Look in #JayeshbhaiJordaar Crushes Twitter in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh has set a benchmark for experimental actors in India by adapting chameleon-like character transformation methods for his movies.

The first pictures from Ranveer’s upcoming film project “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The movie, which is slated for release next year will have the 32-year old superstar taking the role of an “ordinary” man from India’s Gujarat State, who does something “extraordinary".

First Look: @RanveerOfficial as a Gujarati boy in #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film talks about how judgemental society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he's hurled into a threatening situation!

​The poster of the film shows Ranveer thinner, dressed in a colourfully stitched shirt, his hair parted sideways and sporting a moustache.

Netizens totally loved the poster and bombarded Twitter with Ranveer Singh-appreciation-posts.

​Ranveer started his Bollywood career back in 2010 with the movie “Band Baaja Baaraat” and in the last decade, the actor has played iconic roles in movies including Ram Leela, Bajirao-Mastani, Padmavat and Gully Boy.

The actor is set to take audiences down the memory lane, with his next film, which is a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

For the movie, which talks about the first time India won the coveted Cricket World Cup in 1983, Ranveer pulled off an uncanny resemblance to Dev – even mimicking the veteran cricketer’s iconic batting-a-sixer “Natraj” pose.

