Actor Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture Mimicking Cricketer Kapil Dev's Iconic Shot Leaves Fans in Awe

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for transforming like a “chameleon” into his characters, has once again left fans awestruck with his latest Twitter and Instagram posts.

Ranveer Singh has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for his upcoming movie titled – ’83 – which is a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

For the movie, which talks about the first time India won the coveted Cricket World Cup in 1983, Ranveer pulled off an uncanny resemblance to Dev – even mimicking the veteran cricketer’s iconic batting-a-sixer “Natraj” pose.

Ranveer posted a still from the movie, scheduled to be released in April 2020 on his social media accounts after which, netizens broke the internet with reactions on Monday.

Fans went berserk noting the aggression on Ranveer’s face, in the picture which seemed to have reminded cricket fans of the former Indian skipper’s attitude on the field.

Slowly and surely @RanveerOfficial has turned into a genius of an actor. pic.twitter.com/zDdxonDHe6 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) November 11, 2019

What a Transformer Man!🔥

Ranveer is Totally in the Shoes of Master Winning Captain of Team 83'..❤

😍😍😍 nailed the expression as well 😍😍😍 #RanveerAsKapil — ً (@Rujooz) November 11, 2019

​Apart from Ranveer, '83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in the lead roles.

The "34" star shared the first glance of him depicting his character Dev on his birthday in July and left fans gasping for breath.

​Earlier this year, Ranveer’s musical drama film “Gully Boy” was chosen as India's official entry for the 2019 Oscars.

The movie was based on the life of a slum-dog rapper.

Ranveer’s transformation into menacing emperor Alauddin Khalji – who was the second and most powerful ruler of the Khalji dynasty, ruling the Delhi Sultanate in the Indian subcontinent – in the controversial film “Padmavat”, also left a lasting impact on fans across the world.