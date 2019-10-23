Memes Flood in as Bollywood's Ex-Flames Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Reportedly Reunite for Film

New Delhi (Sputnik): "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" star Deepika Padukone will share space on the screen with her ex-crush Ranbir Kapoor for the first time since marrying actor Ranveer Singh.

The Bollywood flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor hogged the paparazzi's attention for the longest time during their relationship with their unparalleled chemistry and have continued to do so even later, after their very public breakup.

Moviegoers were left excited after the duo’s upcoming romantic comedy film was reportedly given the green light by director Luv Ranjan.

The film’s shooting dates have been locked for February 2020, with Ranbir and actor Ajay Devgan also being roped in for the movie, according to media reports.

Even though Ranbir and Deepika now share a cordial relationship, the news of the couple’s reunion for the film has prompted social media users to poke fun at the duo with hilarious memes.

Ranbir and Deepika on the sets of their luv ranjan movie pic.twitter.com/hGKTalIWeS — deep fake (@grizzlyknope) October 22, 2019

me when i see 50 articles a day of deepika collaborating with ratbir for luv ranjan’s crap. pic.twitter.com/8kAI2fsaB6 — 𝘒𝘈𝘠𝘓𝘈 🥀 (@DP_Obsessed) October 21, 2019

​Several fans were also excited at the news, as the couple’s on-screen chemistry in the film will once again jog their memory.

There might have been a bitter past for ranbir kapoor and deepika padukone but the ex-lovers still make for a crackling pair inBollywood and it looks like filmmaker luv ranjan has pulled off a casting coup of sort by bringing Ranbir and Deepika together after 4 years on celluloid pic.twitter.com/pOOleSto7I — Attaullah karlani (@atakarlani) July 5, 2019

The movie has also become bait for controversy, as Deepika’s fans requested that she not be a part of the movie, with #NotMyDeepika trending on Twitter as director of the film Luv faced a #MeToo controversy over alleged sexual misconduct last year.

Earlier, in an interview Deepika called Ranbir a “pathetic” boyfriend when she was asked about her opinion of the actor. She also poked fun at the actor by rating his sex appeal as minus one.