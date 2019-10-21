Twitter Abuzz as Bollywood Biggies Cast Votes in State Elections, Get Snapped With Inked Fingers

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the Indian state of Maharashtra held elections for the legislative assembly on Monday, Bollywood biggies were snapped at the polling stations and casting votes in the tinsel town of Mumbai. The elections were necessitated as the five-year term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government will end on 9 November.

Amid high security, many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast their ballots in Mumbai to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Monday.

Paparazzi in Mumbai were on fire as they flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of B-town biggies posing with inked index fingers, proof of having voted in India. Some celebrities also shared their "vote for India" images on their verified handles.

View this post on Instagram #DeepikaPadukone #elections2019 #ManavManglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Oct 21, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram #HrithikRoshan post casting his vote in Mumbai today #monday #ManavManglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Oct 21, 2019 at 1:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨👆✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 21, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza were also spotted leaving the polling booths, among others. Ritesh is the son of former Indian minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2004-2008.

Following Ritesh's absence from Instagram, Genelia shared a picture of the couple showing off their inked fingers, captioned -- "Go Vote -you are the master of your destiny."

View this post on Instagram Go Vote -you are the master of your destiny. A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:10pm PDT

Netizens took to social media to share their reactions on Bollywood A-listers casting their votes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the who’s who of the Indian film fraternity on New Delhi over the weekend.

Our film and entertainment industry is diverse and vibrant.



Its impact internationally is also immense.



Our films, music and dance have become very good ways of connecting people as well as societies.



Here are more pictures from the interaction today. pic.twitter.com/711sKni29l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

Meeting the bollywood with Gandhian thoughts (versus Savarkar), is in itself aimed at Maharashtra polls. But will it add up as votes? No way. — hope (@pokkirism) October 21, 2019

I think Nadrendra Modi ji is a politician and why all of sudden he met with Bollywood starts is because of Maharashtra elections and at least he will some more votes because of this !!! — Ramadasa REDDY (@RamadasaReddy) October 21, 2019

​The results of Maharashtra’s state elections are slated to be announced on 24 October.