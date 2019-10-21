Register
21 October 2019
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shows indelible ink mark on his index finger after casting his vote outside a polling station in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

    Twitter Abuzz as Bollywood Biggies Cast Votes in State Elections, Get Snapped With Inked Fingers

    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): As the Indian state of Maharashtra held elections for the legislative assembly on Monday, Bollywood biggies were snapped at the polling stations and casting votes in the tinsel town of Mumbai. The elections were necessitated as the five-year term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government will end on 9 November.

    Amid high security, many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast their ballots in Mumbai to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Monday.

    Paparazzi in Mumbai were on fire as they flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of B-town biggies posing with inked index fingers, proof of having voted in India. Some celebrities also shared their "vote for India" images on their verified handles.

    #DeepikaPadukone #elections2019 #ManavManglani

    #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan arrive to cast their vote in Mumbai today #elections2019 #ManavManglani

    #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan #JayaBachchan for voting in Mumbai today @manav.manglani #ManavManglani

    #HrithikRoshan post casting his vote in Mumbai today #monday #ManavManglani

    ✨👆✨

    Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza were also spotted leaving the polling booths, among others. Ritesh is the son of former Indian minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2004-2008.
    Following Ritesh's absence from Instagram, Genelia shared a picture of the couple showing off their inked fingers, captioned -- "Go Vote -you are the master of your destiny."

    Go Vote -you are the master of your destiny.

    Netizens took to social media to share their reactions on Bollywood A-listers casting their votes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the who’s who of the Indian film fraternity on New Delhi over the weekend.

    ​The results of Maharashtra’s state elections are slated to be announced on 24 October.

    Veteran Bollywood Actor Outlines How Web Series are Good News for Artists in India
    Content Driven Cinema Shaping New-Age Movies in India - Bollywood Director Nitesh Tiwari
    India's Modi Enjoys Limelight Posing with Bollywood Celebrities for Now-Viral Selfies
