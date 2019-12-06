Handsome Bollywood Hunk Ranveer SIngh Shares Teenage Photo, Leaving Fans in 'Awe'

The 34-year old Indian actor, Ranveer Singh, took to Twitter on Friday morning and shared a #FlashbackFriday picture of himself in his teen years with his 13.1 million followers.
By the time of publication, the photo has received over 9,100 likes and nearly 300 retweets, with users flooding the comment section in no time.
🐣 #flashbackfriday pic.twitter.com/36PJYyWOdz— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 6, 2019
Ranveer’s followers began showering the actor with comments endorsing the “Aww! So Cute” remarks. Some fans even shared other childhood pictures of the actor from their own archives.
Love you my sweet sunshine 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️💕💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/PcFDBARlGj— Golden 9 yearѕ ❤️вιттoo ѕнarмa-мυrad Aнмed❤️ (@SaraRanveer) December 6, 2019
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/om3WYCF8H8— Naina (@nainakehndi) December 6, 2019
Cute cute cute ❤️ I Love You ❤️ so aweet💝 pic.twitter.com/ljVuLyHITS— Golden 9 yearѕ ❤️вιттoo ѕнarмa-мυrad Aнмed❤️ (@SaraRanveer) December 6, 2019
Meanwhile my reaction after looking at this photo- pic.twitter.com/9PjIZMlBwU— Nikita Sahu (@NikitaS33058524) December 6, 2019
However, this is not the first time that Ranveer has shared a picture of himself as a baby. The actor often treats his fans with #MajorThrowback snaps of himself.
Ranveer once posted a picture of his superstar wife Deepika Padukone with Snapchat’s baby filter and left fans screaming in delight.
Ranveer is pretty active on social media, and netizens absolutely love his entertaining posts that include pictures of him dressed in outlandish high fashion attires or glimpses from his shootings or posters of upcoming movie. Recently, the poster for the newest film Ranveer has chosen titled “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” crushed the internet.
Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? करूँ क्या dial number? @vogueindia
The actor is set to take audiences down the memory lane, with his next film, which is a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev – for which, the chameleon-like-actor completely transformed himself into Dev.
On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪KAPIL DEV 🏏🏆@83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @madmantena @Shibasishsarkar @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/HqaP07GJEQ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 6, 2019
