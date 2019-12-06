Handsome Bollywood Hunk Ranveer SIngh Shares Teenage Photo, Leaving Fans in 'Awe'

New Delhi (Sputnik): It looks like the weekend has transported Bollywood hottie Ranveer Singh on a trip down memory lane; he decided to treat his fans with an exclusive post.

The 34-year old Indian actor, Ranveer Singh, took to Twitter on Friday morning and shared a #FlashbackFriday picture of himself in his teen years with his 13.1 million followers.

By the time of publication, the photo has received over 9,100 likes and nearly 300 retweets, with users flooding the comment section in no time.

Ranveer’s followers began showering the actor with comments endorsing the “Aww! So Cute” remarks. Some fans even shared other childhood pictures of the actor from their own archives.

Love you my sweet sunshine 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️💕💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/PcFDBARlGj — Golden 9 yearѕ ❤️вιттoo ѕнarмa-мυrad Aнмed❤️ (@SaraRanveer) December 6, 2019

Cute cute cute ❤️ I Love You ❤️ so aweet💝 pic.twitter.com/ljVuLyHITS — Golden 9 yearѕ ❤️вιттoo ѕнarмa-мυrad Aнмed❤️ (@SaraRanveer) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile my reaction after looking at this photo- pic.twitter.com/9PjIZMlBwU — Nikita Sahu (@NikitaS33058524) December 6, 2019

​However, this is not the first time that Ranveer has shared a picture of himself as a baby. The actor often treats his fans with #MajorThrowback snaps of himself.

View this post on Instagram 😈 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 24, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 👍🏽 all good in the hood 🙂 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 21, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

Ranveer once posted a picture of his superstar wife Deepika Padukone with Snapchat’s baby filter and left fans screaming in delight.

View this post on Instagram 👶🏻💚 @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 22, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

Ranveer is pretty active on social media, and netizens absolutely love his entertaining posts that include pictures of him dressed in outlandish high fashion attires or glimpses from his shootings or posters of upcoming movie. Recently, the poster for the newest film Ranveer has chosen titled “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” crushed the internet.

View this post on Instagram No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

The actor is set to take audiences down the memory lane, with his next film, which is a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev – for which, the chameleon-like-actor completely transformed himself into Dev.