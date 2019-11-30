Superstar Salman Khan Steals Thunder at Big Fat Bollywood Wedding Reception

New Delhi (Sputnik): The onset of winter marks the beginning of the favourite wedding season in India.

In the Bollywood world this year, the big fat Indian wedding reception of Devansh Barjatya, the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya got movie stars to dazzle the shutterbugs in fancy ethnic attire in Mumbai.

While several celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, and Ravina Tondon marked their presence at Devansh Barjatya’s wedding reception, Bollywood’s “bhaijaan” (brother) Salman Khan seemed to garner the most attention.

Khan is often regarded as the “most eligible bachelor” in India. Accustomed to a maniacal level of fandom, the actor posed for the cameras dressed up in all black formal wear as he made a dashing entry at the grand reception party.

Salman's fans, who are always looking for reasons to celebrate their favourite star, flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of the 53-year-old meeting and greeting other members of the Hindi film fraternity at the party.

MASHALLAH @BeingSalmanKhan at his BEST BROTHER @SoorajBarjatya's son wedding & so his own sons wedding👌👌👌

Look at that ICONIC WALK,KILLER CHARM and ROCKING BLACK SUIT and not to forget the #RADHE chain😍😍🔥🔥

SK to Madhuri "Nahin Yaar Meri Shaadi Nahin Hain"😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IEKm3s80P4 — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) November 29, 2019

#Salman 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘now at soorajbarjatya's son wedding reception in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/wrFDHrF7X5 — BEING ARSHI SALMAN (@arshi_salman) November 29, 2019

​Another reason Salman emerged as the most papped star at this particular wedding is because the actor is very close to the host of the party, director Sooraj Barjatiya.

Sooraj made his directorial debut back in 1989 with the movie “Meine Pyar Kia” with a very young Salman in the lead role.

The director’s next big hit titled “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” released in 1994 also featured Salman, opposite Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri – who was also present at the party on Friday evening.

Salman’s pictures with Madhuri especially stole the social-media show and left fans gushing in awe.

​Instagram was also flooded with pictures of India’s top actors and actresses including the evergreen Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Kartik Aaryan smiling for the cameras during the reception.

View this post on Instagram #rekha at the wedding reception A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 29, 2019 at 10:45am PST

View this post on Instagram Other highlights from the #soorajbarjatya sons wedding reception #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 29, 2019 at 11:06am PST

Last year, Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, who married actor Ranveer Singh and singer Nick Jonas respectively, kick-started the winter wedding season in India with two extravagant wedding ceremonies, followed by a trail of reception parties.