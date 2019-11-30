Superstar Salman Khan Steals Thunder at Big Fat Bollywood Wedding Reception

In the Bollywood world this year, the big fat Indian wedding reception of Devansh Barjatya, the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya got movie stars to dazzle the shutterbugs in fancy ethnic attire in Mumbai.
While several celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, and Ravina Tondon marked their presence at Devansh Barjatya’s wedding reception, Bollywood’s “bhaijaan” (brother) Salman Khan seemed to garner the most attention.
Khan is often regarded as the “most eligible bachelor” in India. Accustomed to a maniacal level of fandom, the actor posed for the cameras dressed up in all black formal wear as he made a dashing entry at the grand reception party.
Salman's fans, who are always looking for reasons to celebrate their favourite star, flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of the 53-year-old meeting and greeting other members of the Hindi film fraternity at the party.
Another reason Salman emerged as the most papped star at this particular wedding is because the actor is very close to the host of the party, director Sooraj Barjatiya.
Sooraj made his directorial debut back in 1989 with the movie “Meine Pyar Kia” with a very young Salman in the lead role.
The director’s next big hit titled “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” released in 1994 also featured Salman, opposite Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri – who was also present at the party on Friday evening.
Salman’s pictures with Madhuri especially stole the social-media show and left fans gushing in awe.
Instagram was also flooded with pictures of India’s top actors and actresses including the evergreen Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Kartik Aaryan smiling for the cameras during the reception.
